Baxter: Masango needs confidence
Masango recently joined Matsatsantsa on a six-month loan deal from Danish club Randers FC, and was immediately handed his club debut in their 5-2 drubbing of Golden Arrows on Wednesday evening.
However, the Bafana Bafana winger struggled to make an impact in the first-half, which saw the players head down the tunnel at 0-0, and was subsequently substituted at the start of the second period.
Baxter admits that he will need to work on building Masango’s confidence before he starts to produce the impact that the coach believes he is capable of.
