Baxter not heartbroken by Ajax draw
Matsatsantsa missed the chance to reclaim top spot in the Absa Premiership standings following last night’s Tshwane stalemate, with SuperSport now two points behind leaders Cape Town City but with a game in hand.
However, dropping two points at home against the Urban Warriors has done little to demoralise Baxter and his aspirations for the league title this season.
“It [the draw] doesn’t break my heart. There will be lots of ups and downs before the season finishes. What is important is where you are when the last ball has been kicked,&rd Read Full Story