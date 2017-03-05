You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Baxter not heartbroken by Ajax draw
Update:  March 05, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 119 

Baxter not heartbroken by Ajax draw

Matsatsantsa missed the chance to reclaim top spot in the Absa Premiership standings following last night’s Tshwane stalemate, with SuperSport now two points behind leaders Cape Town City but with a game in hand. READ: Menzo: SuperSport deserved more However, dropping two points at home against the Urban Warriors has done little to demoralise Baxter and his aspirations for the league title this season. “It [the draw] doesn’t break my heart. There will be lots of ups and downs before the season finishes. What is important is where you are when the last ball has been kicked,&rd Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top