February 01, 2017 

Baxter backs Masango impact

SuperSport recruited Masango on a loan deal from Danish side Randers until the end of the season. Baxter previously worked with the Bafana Bafana winger at Kaizer Chiefs. Baxter said: "We have a nicely settled squad right now and were not really looking to bring in anyone mid-season, but when the chance came to sign Mandla I had the confidence of having worked with him before. "So I know he will adapt quickly and hopefully add an extra spark as we compete on domestic and continental fronts." Masango traded Amakhosi for Randers in 2015, and initially impressed abroad as he netted
