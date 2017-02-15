You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Battling Baroka sign Punch
Update:  February 15, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Battling Baroka sign Punch

Masenamela was signed after impressing playing as a central defender in a friendly game against Zimbabwean club Highlanders last week which Baroka won 6-0. Word from the club is that he will cover at both left-back and central defence. The club also received his PSL registration today but he is unavailable for selection for tonight’s game against Platinum Stars at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium. The 30-year-old has been playing third-tier football since he left Polokwane City last season... Read Full Story
Sports

