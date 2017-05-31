Baroka wary of emulating Highlands
ALSO READ: History against Baroka
The start of the 2016-17 Promotion Play-Offs has Bakgaga away to Stellenbosch this afternoon (15h00) at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town – a city where they have somehow won on all of three visits this season.
They put Cape Town City to the sword early in the season winning 2-1 at Cape Town Stadium while the three points that made sure they avoid the automatic drop were squeezed from Ajax Cape Town a few days ago on a 1-0 score line.
Bakgaga also got past FC Cape Town in the Nedbank Cup.
As they seek to avoid the drop back to the First Division Baroka will have to be reminded that there have been 12 occasions that teams winning promotion from the second tier have then dropped down the following year during the PSL era.
African Wanderers were promoted as First Division play-offs winners in the 1996-97 season but were relegated the following year.
Other teams that have suffered the same fate are Warriors (originally promoted as Crystal Brains in 1995), Dynamos, AmaZulu, Wanderers again, Zulu Royals, Free State Stars, Bay United, Jomo Cosmos (thrice), Vasco da Gama, Chippa United and Highlands Park.
Baroka have been resilient in stating that they will not be relegated with club boss Khurishi Mphahlele singing the same chorus just like his management team, technical men, players and supporters.
The start of the mini league today will determine what happens with the teams coming from the First Division (Stellenbosch and Black Leopards), throwing the NFD Under-23 rule out of the window.
The Cape Winelands-based club will start off this round robin aware that they will be hard pressed to win at home as they will have to make two long trips to Limpopo to Peter Mokaba and Thohoyandou afterwards.
Baroka – minus the suspended Letladi Madubanya today – have been in Cape Town since Friday having played Ajax on Saturday. Read Full Story