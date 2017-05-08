You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Baroka want to keep Munetsi
Update:  May 08, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Baroka want to keep Munetsi

Munetsi – who is on a season long loan deal from Orlando Pirates – has been a stand-out performer for Baroka this season in central midfield. Such has been the 22-year-old’s importance for Bakgaga that he has not been involved in only three of the club’s games. “The boy has been tremendous for the team playing in midfield and the club is definitely keen to see him staying on and playing more often than he will do if he goes back to Pirates,” says a source.READ ALSO: Baroka boss advises Thanda This website has also established that the club will be offloading Read Full Story
