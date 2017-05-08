Baroka want to keep Munetsi
Munetsi – who is on a season long loan deal from Orlando Pirates – has been a stand-out performer for Baroka this season in central midfield.
Such has been the 22-year-old’s importance for Bakgaga that he has not been involved in only three of the club’s games.
"The boy has been tremendous for the team playing in midfield and the club is definitely keen to see him staying on and playing more often than he will do if he goes back to Pirates," says a source.
