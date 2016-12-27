Baroka to swoop on Mathebula
Mathebula - the 2012 KICK OFF Footballer of the Season - has fallen off the radar since Stuart Baxter replaced Gordon Igesund in the United hotseat in January, 2016.
And according to a source close to Mathebula, the ex-Kaizer Chiefs man has told Matsatsantsa he wants out next month.
"Mathebula has made up his mind of leaving SuperSport United," says the source.
"If things go well he will be signing with Baroka in the new year."
The 33-year-old Mathebula has not featured at all this season, while he only made six league starts and seven substitute outings last term.
Bar Read Full Story