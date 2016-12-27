You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Baroka to swoop on Mathebula
Update:  December 27, 2016   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 541 

Baroka to swoop on Mathebula

Mathebula - the 2012 KICK OFF Footballer of the Season - has fallen off the radar since Stuart Baxter replaced Gordon Igesund in the United hotseat in January, 2016. And according to a source close to Mathebula, the ex-Kaizer Chiefs man has told Matsatsantsa he wants out next month. "Mathebula has made up his mind of leaving SuperSport United," says the source. "If things go well he will be signing with Baroka in the new year." The 33-year-old Mathebula has not featured at all this season, while he only made six league starts and seven substitute outings last term. Bar Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top