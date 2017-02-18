Baroka suspend Sakala, Harrison
Sakala took over the reins from Kgoloko Thobejane in January and oversaw a 2-1 defeat at Chippa United and goalless home draw with Platinum Stars before clashing with management.
According to a source close to the relegation-threatened club, Sakala, assistant coach Edward Williams and technical director Mark Harrison were suspended after refusing to sign a letter assuring that the team will win their next four league games against Bidvest Wits, Cape Town City, Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs.
Thobejane is expected to be back in charge when Bakgaga visit title contenders Wits at Bidvest Stadiu Read Full Story