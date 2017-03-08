Baroka snap up Madubanya
Madubanya joined the topflight strugglers as a free agent after parting ways with Platinum Stars last year.
He is available for selection, as is Nkosinathi Ndlovu, who recently returned to Bakgaga.
"Everything has been sorted out," club CEO Morgan Mammila tells this website.
"He has signed on the dotted line and is available for selection."
Baroka, who are propping up the standings with 14 points from 20 games, next face NFD outfit FC Cape Town in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.
The Limpopo-based outfit surprisingly hired Milton Dlamini to serve as a joint-head coach with Kgol Read Full Story