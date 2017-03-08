You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Baroka snap up Madubanya
Update:  March 08, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 247 

Baroka snap up Madubanya

Madubanya joined the topflight strugglers as a free agent after parting ways with Platinum Stars last year. He is available for selection, as is Nkosinathi Ndlovu, who recently returned to Bakgaga. "Everything has been sorted out," club CEO Morgan Mammila tells this website. "He has signed on the dotted line and is available for selection." Baroka, who are propping up the standings with 14 points from 20 games, next face NFD outfit FC Cape Town in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday. The Limpopo-based outfit surprisingly hired Milton Dlamini to serve as a joint-head coach with Kgol Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top