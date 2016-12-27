You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Baroka set for major shake up
Update:  December 27, 2016   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Baroka set for major shake up

Bakgaga has been blowing hot and cold since being promoted to the top flight but their fortunes have turned very sour of late and they find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table, without a win in their last nine league matches. In an effort to remedy their woes it is understood by this publication that former Orlando Pirates stopper Deshi Bhaktawer will be drafted in as goalkeeper coach. Meanwhile, former Free State Stars coach Mark Harrison has been earmarked for a technical director post at the club. The Limpopo outfit have already made signings prior to the January window opening wit Read Full Story
