Baroka bring in another coach
Dlamini was most recently working as an assistant coach at First Division club Mbombela United and has also previously worked in Swaziland.
He was also once an assistant coach to Neil Tovey at Thanda Royal Zulu some five years ago.
Dlamini starts his duties today and will be on the bench when Baroka visit FC Cape Town on Saturday.
“Milton is coming to work as a co-coach with Kgoloko and starts his duties today,” says club spokesman Jimmy Ngobeni.
At Mbombela United Dlamini was briefly in charge late last year after the departure of Vusi Mkhatshwa. But he was then moved back to work Read Full Story