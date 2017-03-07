You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Baroka bring in another coach
Update:  March 07, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 150 

Baroka bring in another coach

Dlamini was most recently working as an assistant coach at First Division club Mbombela United and has also previously worked in Swaziland. He was also once an assistant coach to Neil Tovey at Thanda Royal Zulu some five years ago. Dlamini starts his duties today and will be on the bench when Baroka visit FC Cape Town on Saturday. “Milton is coming to work as a co-coach with Kgoloko and starts his duties today,” says club spokesman Jimmy Ngobeni. At Mbombela United Dlamini was briefly in charge late last year after the departure of Vusi Mkhatshwa. But he was then moved back to work Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top