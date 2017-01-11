You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Baroka agree fee for Zebras star
Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Baroka agree fee for Zebras star

The move, which was revealed by KickOff.com last week, is expected to be completed in the coming days with all that is left is for pen to be put to paper. Kgaswane is a player known well to new technical director Mark Harrison, who was coach of Botswana side Township Rollers before linking up with the Limpopo team last month. The 26-year-old will add to the options of new coach Jacob Sakala, who has taken over from the outspoken Kgoloko Thobejane, the latter having dropped to an assistant coach role. READ: Sakala takes over from Thobejane Baroka have been the busiest side in the transfer marke Read Full Story
Sports

