Barker: No room for error in Play-offs
Stellenbosch will open their Promotion Play-offs against the team that finishes 15th in the PSL at the end of the 2016/17 Absa Premiership.
“We still don’t know at the moment who are our PSL opponent will be in that first match,” Barker said.
“The next couple of weeks we have to be more than an interested party in the matches that will be taking place in the PSL.
“We are pleased that the first game is at home. It’s important that we get off to a good start in the play-offs. It’s only four matches, so there’s no room for error.
“Playing the first game at home I think we need to get off to a good start with a positive result. And yes we are looking forward to it [Promotion Play-off]."
The Premier Soccer League on Tuesday conducted the draw for the 2016/17 Promotion Play-off matches.Promotion Play-off fixtures:31 May – Stellenbosch vs PD 153 June – Black Leopards vs Stellenbosch7 June – PD 15 vs Black Leopards10 June – PD 15 vs Stellenbosch14 June – Stellenbosch vs Black Leopards17 June – Black Leopards vs PD 15