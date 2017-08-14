Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo faces 12-match ban after red card
Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, could be suspended for up to 12 matches after referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea included the Real Madrid star’s shove in his match report. Ronaldo was shown a second yellow card for what Bengoetxea deemed to be a dive inside the penalty area. He had booked the Portugal captain moments […]
