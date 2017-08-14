You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo faces 12-match ban after red card
August 14, 2017 

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo faces 12-match ban after red card

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, could be suspended for up to 12 matches after referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea included the Real Madrid star&#8217;s shove in his match report. Ronaldo was shown a second yellow card for what Bengoetxea deemed to be a dive inside the penalty area. He had booked the Portugal captain moments [&#8230;] Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo faces 12-match ban after red card Read Full Story
News

