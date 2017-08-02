Barca confirm Neymar wants out
The Brazil forward, along with his father and agent, met with the Catalan bosses today where the playmaker told the club he has decided to move on.
Reports claim Paris Saint-Germain have met the 222 million euro release clause in Neymar’s Barca contract, with an agreement said to have already been agreed between the player and the French Ligue 1 club.
A statement from Barcelona read: ‘The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the Club in a meeting held at the Club’s offices.
‘Faced with this position, the Club has informed them they refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which as of 1 July totals 222 million euros which will have to be deposited in its entirety.
‘Furthermore, in reply to the claim for the contract extension bonus, the Club has once again made it clear that the amount remains deposited with a notary until the case is resolved.
'The player remains under contract at FC Barcelona but with temporary permission to not take part in training sessions.'