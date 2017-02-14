Banyana striker joins German club
Mgcoyi has been handed a six-month contract, with an option to renew, by German second division side FC Saarbrücken vrouwen.
She is already in possession of her travel visa and is expected to leave for Europe shortly.
The Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies player, who was competing in the Sasol League, says she is looking forward to her new adventure.
"I was extremely excited when I got the news and I know I am going there not only to represent myself but also the entire South Africa. I hope this move will open more doors for South African players to come in numbers for the benefit of our country."