You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Banyana striker joins German club
Update:  February 14, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 258 

Banyana striker joins German club

Mgcoyi has been handed a six-month contract, with an option to renew, by German second division side FC Saarbrücken vrouwen. She is already in possession of her travel visa and is expected to leave for Europe shortly. The Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies player, who was competing in the Sasol League, says she is looking forward to her new adventure. "I was extremely excited when I got the news and I know I am going there not only to represent myself but also the entire South Africa. I hope this move will open more doors for South African players to come in numbers for the benefit of our coun Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top