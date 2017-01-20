You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Banyana duo braced for France test
Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Banyana duo braced for France test

The South Africans arrived on the island on Thursday afternoon and were welcomed by a group of young dancers at Roland Garros Airport. Banyana will face France at the 8000-seater Stade Jean-Ivoula. Kick-off is at 19h00. They held a light training session just to loosen up the muscles. “It was a wonderful welcome, they really made us feel like home away from home. But then again we are here for football, and it is always great to come to a football-mad country where the interest is very high on the game,” said Banyana striker Jermaine Seoposenwe. “As we are playing a tough opp Read Full Story
Sports

