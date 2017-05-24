Banyana announce training squad
The aim of the camp is to have a closer look at some new players and to start preparations for qualification to the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations that will be held in Ghana, as well as the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup that will take place in France.
Stand-in Banyana Banyana heach coach Desiree Ellis has called up several new faces and these are players she has been monitoring over the last few months – seven of them coming for the first time to the South African Senior Women’s National Team.
The players are Koketso Tlailane (TUT-PTA), Nkoikoi Mabina (Kanatla Ladies), Kholosa Biyana (UKZN), Lucinda Croy (Santos FC), Thato Lesoso (UJ) , Zanele Nhlapo (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Philisa Mjambane (Red Roses).
Other players will be making a return to the team after long absence.
“For Banyana Banyana, this is a not a busy year in terms of competition so it was important that we call up players we would love to see up close. Some are impressive when they are at their clubs but it is important that we take opportunities like this to bring them to the national team – as we won’t know how they will do until we see them in this environment” said Ellis.
“We would have loved to call up more players but we are restricted in terms of numbers and those that did not make it this time around will surely get a chance next time as we are planning to conduct as many training camps as possible. The training camp is basically to broaden our base and we must use it wisely so that when competition starts, we know exactly where we stand.”
Ellis adds that she had to mix the players around so there is balance in the squad.
“We could have easily called up a totally new group of players but what good would that have been? They have to learn from the experienced players that we have in the squad so they know the culture and philosophy of the team. I am glad to see that wherever we have been, monitoring these players, they have raised their hands to say we are ready. It is only fair that we give them that chance and see what they bring to the table. But it doesn’t mean the door is closed on anyone – this is a long-term process,” added Ellis.
“I do not work alone, because we have a vast country we need all the help we can get. We are fortunate that we have 28 CAF A license coaches assisting in the scouting of players around the country and they have been of great help.”
Banyana Banyana hasn’t played a match since they faced France in an international friendly clash in Saint-Dennis, Reunion Islands earlier this year (Sunday, 22 January).
Ellis says it is important to qualify for the Women’s AWCON as it will serve as a qualifier for the World Cup.
“This exercise will become more important when we get closer to the qualifiers because we need a strong team to play the AWCON qualifiers and finish in the top three at the 2018 AWCON so we can go to France, we can’t wait until the year of competition and start preparations as it will be too late. We narrowly missed out on the last World Cup tournament in Canada, so it will be crucial that we qualify for this one – the idea is to be at the 2018 AWCON, move to the 2019 World Cup and also be at the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo, but the plan starts now,” said Ellis.
The 2018 AWCON will be held from 17 November to 1 December.Banyana Banyana Training Camp:28th May – 1st June 2017GOALKEEPERS1. ANDILE DLAMINI Mamelodi Sundowns FC Johannesburg2. YOLULA TSAWE JVW FC Johannesburg3. ROXANNE BARKER Cape Town Roses Cape Town DEFENDERS 1. NOTHANDO VILAKAZI Palace Super Falcons FC Johannesburg2. KOKETSO TLAILANE TUT-PTA Pretoria3. NOKO ALICE MATLOU Ma -Indies FC Polokwane4. BAMBANANI NOLUFEFE MBANE Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein5. THATO LETSOSO University of Johannesburg Johannesburg6. LEBOHANG ESTER RAMALEPE Ma-Indies Polokwane7. REGINA MOGOLOLA Tuks Pretoria8. ZANELE NHLAPO Mamelodi Sundowns johannesburg MIDFIELDERS 1. NOMPUMELELO NYANDENI JVW FC Johannesburg2. LEANDRA WILOMA SMEDA UWC Ladies Cape Town3. NKOIKOI MABINA Kanatla Ladies Polokwane4. REFILOE JANE TUT-PTA Johannesburg5. RACHEL SEBATI TUT -PTA Pretoria6. CHUENE MORIFI Mamelodi Sundowns Johannesburg7. KHOLOSA BIYANA UKZN Durban8. CHRESTINAH THEMBI KGATLANA UWC Ladies Cape Town FORWARDS/ STRIKERS 1. RHODA MULAUDZI Mamelodi Sundowns FC Johannesburg2. LUCINDA CROY Santos FC Cape Town3. NWABISA KOLISI City Lads Port Elizabeth4. ELIZABETH BONTLE MASHILO TUT-Pretoria Pretoria5. PHILISA MJAMBANE Red Roses Mthatha