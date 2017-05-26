You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  Banky W dedicates New Song “Heaven” to Adesua Etomi | Listen on BN
May 26, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 

Banky W dedicates New Song “Heaven” to Adesua Etomi | Listen on BN

Banky W is out again with another lovely tune &#8220;Heaven&#8221; this time dedicated to his heartthrob, Adesua Etomi. The Chris Cubeta produced track is off the coming &#8220;Songs About U&#8221; EP and was written by Banky himself. Announcing the release on his Instagram page, he said: Heaven (Susu&#8217;s Song).. now playing on YouTube. Off the [&#8230;] The post Banky W dedicates New Song &#8220;Heaven&#8221; to Adesua Etomi | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
