Banky W dedicates New Song “Heaven” to Adesua Etomi | Listen on BN
Banky W is out again with another lovely tune “Heaven” this time dedicated to his heartthrob, Adesua Etomi. The Chris Cubeta produced track is off the coming “Songs About U” EP and was written by Banky himself. Announcing the release on his Instagram page, he said: Heaven (Susu’s Song).. now playing on YouTube. Off the […]
The post Banky W dedicates New Song “Heaven” to Adesua Etomi | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read Full Story