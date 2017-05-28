You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Banky W, Dakolo, Iwobi’s Father Celebrate Arsenal’s FA Cup Triumph; P-Square Congratulates Gunners’ Fans
Update:  May 28, 2017 

Banky W, Dakolo, Iwobi’s Father Celebrate Arsenal’s FA Cup Triumph; P-Square Congratulates Gunners’ Fans

By Izuchukwu Okosi: The outpouring of excitement over Arsenal&#39;s FA Cup title win on Saturday&#160;against Chelsea was not limited to football players and coaches as Nigerian entertainers have also joined in the celebrations,&#160; Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Musician and producer Bankole Wellington better known as Banky W in the Nigerian Music industry who is an Arsenal fan ... Read More The post Banky W, Dakolo, Iwobi&#8217;s Father Celebrate Arsenal&#8217;s FA Cup Triumph; P-Square Congratulates Gunners&#8217; Fans appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria. Read Full Story
Sports

