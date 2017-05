Banks contribute N981bn to AMCON’s sinking fund since inception – MD

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has said that the banks have so far contributed N931bn to the sinking fund since inception. The Managing Director of AMCON, Ahmed Kuru,who disclosed this in Lagos also added that during the 2016 financial year, banks contributed N136bn to the AMCON sinking fund. The Central Bank of […] Banks contribute N981bn to AMCON’s sinking fund since inception – MD Read Full Story