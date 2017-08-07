You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Bank customers lose over N2bn to electronic fraud in 2016 -CBN
Update:  August 07, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 

.As fraud remains hindrance to e-payment sector The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said Nigeria lost N2 billion to electronic fraud(e-fraud) in 2016, describing it as the biggest challenge facing the electronic payment sector and needs to be collectively tackled by customers, banks and financial sector regulators. CBN Director, Banking &#38; Payments System Department, [&#8230;] The post Bank customers lose over N2bn to electronic fraud in 2016 -CBN appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
