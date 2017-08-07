Bank customers lose over N2bn to electronic fraud in 2016 -CBN
.As fraud remains hindrance to e-payment sector The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said Nigeria lost N2 billion to electronic fraud(e-fraud) in 2016, describing it as the biggest challenge facing the electronic payment sector and needs to be collectively tackled by customers, banks and financial sector regulators. CBN Director, Banking & Payments System Department, […]
