Bank alerts: Mandatory but not compulsory
Some banks allow you to sign up for alerts that notify you when certain transactions are posted. One of the most common and useful of these is the direct deposit alert, which will let you know as soon as your salary is paid into your account. Some banks can send daily alerts telling you which cheques cleared in your account the previous day. Your bank might also offer alerts whenever any deposits, withdrawals, credits or debits are processed.
