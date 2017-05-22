You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  Bank alerts: Mandatory but not compulsory
Update:  May 22, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard Business 127 

Bank alerts: Mandatory but not compulsory

Some banks allow you to sign up for alerts that notify you when certain transactions are posted. One of the most common and useful of these is the direct deposit alert, which will let you know as soon as your salary is paid into your account. Some banks can send daily alerts telling you which cheques cleared in your account the previous day. Your bank might also offer alerts whenever any deposits, withdrawals, credits or debits are processed. The post Bank alerts: Mandatory but not compulsory appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
Business

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top