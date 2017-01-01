You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Ban out, Guterres assumes office as UN Secretary-General
Update:  January 01, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 

Ban out, Guterres assumes office as UN Secretary-General

António Guterres assumed office on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, as the ninth UN Secretary-General after Ban Ki-moon’s exit following the completion of a 10 year- tenure on Saturday, Dec. 31. Guterres, in his maiden message as the UN Secretary-General, entitled: “Appeal for Peace”, urged the world to make a New Year resolution “to put peace [&#8230;] The post Ban out, Guterres assumes office as UN Secretary-General appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
