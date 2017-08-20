Baloyi ready to face Amakhosi
Lucky Baloyi, a Chiefs product, ended his stay with Amakhosi at the end of last season after struggling to break into Steve Komphela’s midfield. He showed a lot of promise in the early stages of his senior career at Amakhosi, but he was unable to fulfil his potential at the club.
Now in the colours of Celtic, Baloyi is looking forward to make up for the time he spent twiddling his thumbs on the Amakhosi bench, while the likes of Willard Katsande and George Maluleka did the business for the club in central midfield.
“The challenge you can face is that when you are not playing you get frustrated and feel like giving up. I was lucky to work with some experienced players who encouraged me not to lose hope and that has helped me to stay focused,” he told the Celtic website.
After a poor season last term, Celtic are looking to start the current campaign well and there’s no better to do so than to beat one of the country’s giants. Baloyi says they have prepared well for the clash against Amakhosi. Kickoff is 3pm.
“Nothing different from any other game. As much as I have played for Chiefs, my loyalty is with Celtic now. We have prepared well, with no excuses. The mood is superb and everyone is raring to go,” he said.
Baloyi plays in a deep role in midfield, but has shown previously in his career that he can get forward and chip in with valuable goals. In the 2011/12 season, he scored three goals, but he’s only scored a further two since then.
A lot of players have scored against their former clubs and you cannot rule out the possibility of Baloyi getting his name on the score sheet against Komphela’s men. It would be the perfect way to start his career at Celtic. Read Full Story