Baga, Damasak roads open today
The Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak road and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga road will be reopened today by the Federal Government. The move follows the total defeat of Boko Haram insurgents by Nigeria's military. President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday announced the total conquest of Boko Haram after the insurgents were flushed out of their fortress in Sambisa Forest by Nigerian troops. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the Minister of Defence, Brig.-General Mansir Dan-Ali (Rtd), Service Chiefs, Governor Kashim Shetimma of Borno State and other dignitaries will grace t