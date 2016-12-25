You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Baga, Damasak roads open today
Update:  December 25, 2016   |   Source:  Daily Times News 927 

Baga, Damasak roads open today

The Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak road and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga road will be reopened today by the Federal Government. The move follows the total defeat of Boko Haram insurgents by Nigeria’s military. President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday announced the total conquest of Boko Haram after the insurgents were flushed out of their fortress in Sambisa Forest by Nigerian troops. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the Minister of Defence, Brig.-General Mansir Dan-Ali (Rtd), Service Chiefs, Governor Kashim Shetimma of Borno State and other dignitaries will grace t Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top