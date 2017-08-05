You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Bafana forced into changes
Source:  KickOff-Soccer 411 

Bafana forced into changes

Amazulu, Highlands Park, Supersport United and Orlando Pirates have all recalled their players: Boalefa Pule, Ayabulela Konqobe, Michael Morton, Mothobi Mvala, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Denwin Farmer, Cole Alexander, Teboho Mokoena and Tercious Malepe, while Riyaad Norodien is out injured. The Bafana Bafana technical team is working on the replacements. The squad assembles for camp on Sunday, 6 August 2017. The first leg clash of the third and final round will take place on Saturday, 12 August 2017 at Buffalo City Stadium in East London. Kickoff is at 15h00. The return leg will be played the following weekend (Saturday, 19 August) at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia. Kickoff is also at 15h00. Read Full Story
Sports

