Update:  February 09, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Bafana down two in FIFA rankings

Bafana are positioned 13th in Africa. Argentina head the global list, with Brazil, world champions Germany, Copa America holders Chile and Belgium completing the top five. Euro 2016 winners Portugal are eighth. Egypt are setting the pace in Africa, ahead of Senegal, newly crowned AFCON champions Cameroon - who have rocketed 29 places to 33rd in the world, Tunisia and DR Congo. World top 10: Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Chile, Belgium, France, Colombia, Portugal, Uruguay, Spain.Africa top 10: Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, DR Congo, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco... Read Full Story
