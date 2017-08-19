Bafana XI vs Zambia
Senong is guiding the team in the absence of head coach Stuart Baxter, who has stayed in South Africa to prepare for upcoming back-to-back World Cup qualifiers with Cape Verde.
Kick-off is at 15h00 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.
Senong has made six changes to the squad that played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg a week ago at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London.
Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma retains his place in goals.
The rearguard sees three changes, where debutants Kgotso Moleko and Roscoe Pietersen have been included.
Moleko is in for Asavela Mbekile (who was withdrawn from the squad due to a family bereavement) at right-back, while Pietersen replaces Sandile Mthethwa who was recalled by his new club Richards Bay FC.
Sibusiso Khumalo returns to the national team fold after a long absence and takes the place of the suspended Tercious Malepe at left-back.
The ever-present Mario Booysen will captain the side as he gets his seventh start in succession since the COSAFA Cup, and will partner Pietersen in the heart of defence.
Linda Mntambo, who will also earn his first cap, slots into midfield where he will operate with Sibusiso Kumalo, who has recovered from his injuries, as well as Jabulani Shongwe.
The trio of Dumisani Zuma, Siphelele Ntshangase and Bonginkosi Ntuli will be expected to provide the much-needed goals to give South Africa victory.
With the score tied at 2-2 before the start of the second leg, Zambia will be declared winners on away goals if the match ends that way, and qualify for the 2018 CHAN. A 1-1 draw or even an outright win will work in their favour.
South Africa’s only chance of qualifying for the tournament in Kenya early next year will be a win or at least a 3-3 draw.
Should there be no victor, that’s if the match ends 2-2 today, there will be no extra time but a penalty shootout will ensue to determine the winner.
Bafana: Bvuma (GK), Moleko, Khumalo, Booysen (c), Pietersen, Mntambo, Kumalo, Shongwe, Zuma, Ntshangase, Ntuli.
Subs: Hoffman (GK), Modise, Ndiki, Phohlongo, Meyiwa, Webber, Mabasa.