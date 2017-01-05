BVB deny Aubameyang China bid
Several press reports have suggested that Shanghai SIPG recently contacted the Bundesliga outfit with a €150 million offer for the Dortmund hitman.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Chinese Super League side, coached by former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas, offered the sum for the Gabon international.
Dortmund, however, have rejected the report, insisting that no such bid has been received for the 27-year-old, who has netted 20 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season.
"Borussia Dortmund has nothing on the table regarding this matter and we do not deal with hypothet