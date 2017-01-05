You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  BVB deny Aubameyang China bid
BVB deny Aubameyang China bid

Several press reports have suggested that Shanghai SIPG recently contacted the Bundesliga outfit with a €150 million offer for the Dortmund hitman. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Chinese Super League side, coached by former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas, offered the sum for the Gabon international. Dortmund, however, have rejected the report, insisting that no such bid has been received for the 27-year-old, who has netted 20 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season. "Borussia Dortmund has nothing on the table regarding this matter and we do not deal with hypothet Read Full Story
Sports

