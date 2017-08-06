BREAST-FEEDING: Nigeria loses 103,742 children, $21billion annually
As the world marks this year’s World Breast-Feeding Week, the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has raised the alarm that Nigeria loses no fewer than $21 billion yearly to poor breastfeeding even as it disclosed that the country stands to gain a $35 investment return for every $1 investment in breastfeeding.
The post BREAST-FEEDING: Nigeria loses 103,742 children, $21billion annually appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story