BREAKING: Yahya Jammeh agrees to leave – Reports
Indications have emerged that Yahya Jammeh has accepted to step down as President of The Gambia, following his defeat in a December 9, 2016 election. According to France 24, Jammeh is currently writing statement where he accepts to leave, in the presence of Guinean officials. Guinean officials tell @FRANCE24 that Jammeh currently writing statement where […]
