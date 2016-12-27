You are here:  Home  »  News  »  BREAKING: South-South APC chieftain, Senator Okpozo is dead
Ovie Okpare, Warri A Second Republic Senator and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the South-South from Delta State, Chief Spanner Francis Okpozo is dead. The octogenarian politician died Monday after a brief illness, close family relatives told our correspondent on Tuesday. Okpozo, who hails from Ozoro in Isoko North Council Area of Delta [&#8230;] The post BREAKING: South-South APC chieftain, Senator Okpozo is dead appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
