BREAKING: Senate rejects ban on importation of cars through land borders
Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Senate has called for the reversal of the Federal Government’s policy banning the importation of cars through land borders. The ban took effect from January 1, 2017. According to the Senate, the ban will lead to a loss of 500,000 jobs. The lawmakers, who heavily criticised the policy during the plenary […]
The post BREAKING: Senate rejects ban on importation of cars through land borders appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story