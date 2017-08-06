BREAKING: Scores killed as gunmen attack worshipers in Anambra church [VIDEO]
There is tension in Anambra State following reported death of over 50 worshipers as gunmen launched early morning attack during a Sunday service. The attack occurred at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ugwu Oye in Ozubulu, Anambra State. News of the reported attack, which is being shared in various platforms read: “Black Sunday!! Many feared killed […]
