You are here:  Home  »  News  »  BREAKING: Saraki, Dogara visit Buhari in UK
Update:  February 15, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 2199 

BREAKING: Saraki, Dogara visit Buhari in UK

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and some principal officers of the National Assembly are currently in the United Kingdom to visit President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on medical leave. The National Assembly leaders left Nigeria for London today, it was learnt. Details later&#8230; Read more: Tinubu, [&#8230;] The post BREAKING: Saraki, Dogara visit Buhari in UK appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top