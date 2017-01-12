You are here:  Home  »  News  »  BREAKING: Sahara Reporter’s Publisher, Omoyele Sowore storms SCID Panti today
Update:  January 12, 2017 

BREAKING: Sahara Reporter’s Publisher, Omoyele Sowore storms SCID Panti today

the publisher of Sahara Reporter, Omoyele Sowore will today, Thursday, 12th January, 2017 storm the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos by 2pm. This is against the background of his arrest on Wednesday (yesterday) over alleged threat to life on Checkout International Magazine’s publisher, Lekan Fatodu. Sowore was arrested at his house in Lagos and [&#8230;] The post BREAKING: Sahara Reporter&#8217;s Publisher, Omoyele Sowore storms SCID Panti today appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story
News

