BREAKING: Rivers State police commissioner is dead

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Francis Bolaji Odesanya, is dead. Odesanya was said to have died this morning in an undisclosed hospital abroad after a brief illness. He was the 37th Rivers State Commissioner of Police, having succeeded Mr. Foluso Adebanjo on July 12, 2016. Odesanya joined the force on February 2, 1986, as [&#8230;] The post BREAKING: Rivers State police commissioner is dead appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
