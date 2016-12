BREAKING: Rivers Assembly Speaker resigns

For the second time in one year, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly has resigned from office. The erstwhile incumbent, Adams Dabotorudima, resigned today (Friday, December 30, 2016). It may be recalled that Dabotorudima's predecessor in office, Mr. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, resigned on Friday, December 18, 2015, shortly after Governor Nyesom Wike presented the […]