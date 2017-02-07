BREAKING: Power outage mars Senate ambassadorial screening
Leke Baiyewu Power failure at the Senate’s New Building marred the screening of the non-career ambassadorial nominees for whom President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking legislative approval. The light went off at exactly 12:13 pm. The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which is conducting the exercise for the 46 nominees, had to continue with the screening […]
