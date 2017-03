BREAKING: Onnoghen becomes CJN, gets GCON

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday inaugurated Justice Walter Onnoghen as the 17th Chief Justice of Nigeria. The inauguration was witnessed by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; former CJNs members of the Federal Executive Council; Justices of the Supreme Court and his family members among others... Read Full Story