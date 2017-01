BREAKING: NUPENG suspends warning strike

Fidelis Soriwei, Abuja The Nigeria Union of Natural Gas Workers has called off the three days warning strike it commenced on Tuesday to protest anti-labour practices in the oil and gas sector. Also the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria also dropped its planned industrial action over similar complaints in the sector.