BREAKING: Many trapped as Lagos police college building collapses
Afeez Hanafi A yet-to-be confirmed number of persons have been trapped after a building collapsed in Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State in the early hours of Sunday. An official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said rescue operations were ongoing at the college.
