Update:  January 24, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 459 

BREAKING: Magu, SGF cleared of corruption, Buhari tells Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has informed the Senate that the Acting Chairman of the Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, have been cleared of corruption charges following an investigation into allegations against them. Buhari said this in a letter to the Senate re-nominating Magu as Chairman
