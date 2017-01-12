BREAKING: List of Buhari’s new ambassadorial nominees
Full List of the new nominees as read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki include:   Aminu Lawal (Adamawa) Uzoma Eminike, Abia Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom) Christopher Okeke (Anambra) Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi) Baba Maigudu (Bauchi) Stanley Douye (Bayelsa) Stephen Uba (Benue) Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno) Utobong Asuquo (Cross River) Frank Ofegina (Delta) Joda Udoh (Ebonyi) Yagwe […]
The post BREAKING: List of Buhari’s new ambassadorial nominees appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story