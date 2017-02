BREAKING: Lagos Balogun market on fire

A section of the Lagos Balogun Market has reportedly been gutted by fire. The market caught fire early Wednesday morning after traders resumed for the early morning sales. Firefighters have arrived the scene and are currently putting the fire out. No causality has so far been recorded as of the time of filing this report.