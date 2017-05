BREAKING: Kidnappers abduct House of Reps member

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Garba Durbunde [Sumaila/Takai federal constituency], has been kidnapped. Mr. Durbunde was reportedly abducted along Kaduna-Jere Road on Tuesday while on his way to Kano from Abuja. Though details are still sketchy as of the time of this report, the kidnappers have contacted the lawmaker’s family. Details later… Read Full Story