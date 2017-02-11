You are here:  Home  »  News  »  BREAKING: Kenya’s Abraham Kiptom wins Lagos City marathon
Update:  February 11, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 372 

BREAKING: Kenya’s Abraham Kiptom wins Lagos City marathon

Abraham Kiptom of Kenya has won the international category of the 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, defending his title. Meanwhile, Philip Sharabutu also defended the first Nigerian male title and Emmanuel Gyang came second in the Nigerian male category At least 100,000 athletes from 27 countries, including Nigeria, participated in the race.  It also [&#8230;] The post BREAKING: Kenya&#8217;s Abraham Kiptom wins Lagos City marathon appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
