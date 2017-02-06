BREAKING: I can’t disclose Buhari’s health status – Osinbajo
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday said only President Muhammadu Buhari would disclose his health status to Nigerians at the appropriate time. He also said he was not in any way under pressure to resign. Osinbajo spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with the National Chairman […]
The post BREAKING: I can’t disclose Buhari’s health status – Osinbajo appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story