You are here:  Home  »  News  »  BREAKING: Govs not meeting over Buhari’s rumoured death – FG
Update:  January 26, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 239 

BREAKING: Govs not meeting over Buhari’s rumoured death – FG

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The Federal Government has debunked the rumour making the rounds in some quarters that governors would meet in Abuja today and deliberate on the health of President Muhammadu Buhari. It said while the report was false, it also added that the governors were also not planning to send representatives to London to [&#8230;] The post BREAKING: Govs not meeting over Buhari&#8217;s rumoured death &#8211; FG appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567

Back to Top